ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police said they believe a 61-year-old man shot and killed himself after killing a woman on Monday.
Officers were called to a home in the 2700 Rottingdean Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County for a welfare check shortly before 4 p.m., police said.
When police arrived, they found Dana Haney and Cheryl Washington, 60, shot inside the home. Both were pronounced dead shortly afterward.
From staff reports
