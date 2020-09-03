Police ID pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in north St. Louis has been identified as Mario Abrams.

Abrams, 47, was hit about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday by a speeding vehicle on North Florissant near North 20th Street, police said. The scene was in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

The vehicle, a 2018 white Dodge Challenger, drove away but police later found it abandoned in the 3900 block of Parnell Street. Police said they don't know who the driver was.

Police said Abrams was taken to a hospital where he died. He lived in the 1900 of Hebert Street in St. Louis.