 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ID pedestrian hit, killed on I-44 in Franklin County

  • 0

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The pedestrian fatally struck by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 44 has been identified as 63-year-old Daniel W. Kern.

Kern, of Seymour, Missouri, was hit by a car on eastbound I-44 about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Kern died at the scene, just east of the city limits of Sullivan.

Police said Kern was standing in a lane of the highway when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. Police don't say why Kern was standing there.

A 55-year-old man from Sullivan was driving the Chevrolet. He suffered minor injuries.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News