Police ID pedestrian hit, killed on I-44 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The pedestrian fatally struck by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 44 has been identified as 63-year-old Daniel W. Kern.

Kern, of Seymour, Missouri, was hit by a car on eastbound I-44 about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Kern died at the scene, just east of the city limits of Sullivan.

Police said Kern was standing in a lane of the highway when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. Police don't say why Kern was standing there.

A 55-year-old man from Sullivan was driving the Chevrolet. He suffered minor injuries.

