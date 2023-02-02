St. Louis police officers and staff from the city medical examiner's office sift dirt near a home in the 3200 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday after human remains were dug up by residents, including the neighborhood's alderman, on Monday. Police were called to the abandoned home over the weekend but said they did not find remains, so neighbors called Alderman Brandon Bosley for help instead. Residents on Tuesday said they were frustrated by what they saw as a lack of effort by police to find the remains.