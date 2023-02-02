ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released the identity of a body dug up by residents and St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley in October.
The remains of David Albrecht, 61, were found Oct. 17 about 4 feet underground on a vacant lot in the 3200 block of North 19th Street, in Bosley's 3rd ward.
Residents had taken the excavation into their own hands after police unsuccessfully combed the area twice. The women suspected a man had been killed and buried in the vacant lot, but that police had stopped helping them search for the remains in the city’s Old North St. Louis neighborhood when they did not initially find a body.
St. Louis Maj. Ryan Cousins in October confirmed authorities found complete remains of what they believe is a human body, and the homicide division took over the case. He also apologized for residents’ frustrations over what they called an insufficient police effort during the initial searches.
Investigators have not identified any suspects in Albrecht's death, according to information released Thursday.