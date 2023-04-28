ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the teenager who died late Tuesday after being shot and crashing in a pickup truck in south St. Louis.

Kobe Dotson, 19, was barely breathing when police found him about 10:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Chippewa Street. He had been thrown from a pickup truck that struck a house. He died at a hospital.

Dotson apparently had been in the pickup with two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy. The pickup was backing up on Chippewa when the shooting happened. The vehicle hit a fire hydrant, and both drivers' side doors were ripped from the vehicle, police said. The vehicle then hit a home.

Police recovered guns at the scene. The three younger teens who were riding in the pickup ran off but were caught by officers. They were treated for minor injuries.