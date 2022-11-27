Police ID teen killed in double shooting in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Sunday identified a teen killed in a double shooting that left another teen injured in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Police found Markwun Moore, 15, dead just after 11 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue. Officers responded to a home for a report of a shooting and found a 16-year-old boy shot on a front porch, and Moore dead behind the home.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene; the other teen is in critical condition.
No other information was available Sunday afternoon.