ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday released the names of the two teenagers shot and killed in one of several shootings in the city this weekend.

Aaliyah Gillom, 18, of Castle Point and Asia Baker, 18, of Spanish Lake were killed shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Branch Street in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Two other teenagers were shot but survived.

Officers found Gillom on the ground 2100 block of Branch Street and Baker on the ground in the 2000 block of Branch Street, according to a police report.

One of the teenagers who was shot and survived was found by officers in the 1900 block of Agnes Street. The other was found in a home in the 2000 block of Agnes Street, both were about a quarter of a mile from where the other teens were found.

Their deaths were two of at least five shootings deaths between Friday night and Monday night in the city. At least 11 people were shot in that time period.