Police ID two killed in I-55 crash involving tractor-trailer near Pevely

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two people died Monday on Interstate 55 when a tractor-trailer rear-ended a vehicle then plowed through a cable barrier and hit oncoming traffic in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Police identified the two who died as Leonard W. Byrd, 72, and Rebecca J. Byrd, 66, both of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The five-vehicle crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. at I-55 north of Highway Z. One of the vehicles was struck by the cable barrier after the truck snapped it.

The chain-reaction crash on I-55 began when a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling slower than the speed limit, police said. A tractor-trailer also heading north came up behind the Cruze. Police said the trucker applied the brakes but hit the back of the Cruze, which ran off the right side of the interstate and overturned.

The truck then struck the side of a northbound 2013 Acura TL, whose driver was unhurt.

The truck, a 1993 Western Star, drove into the median and crashed through a cable barrier, then veered into the southbound lanes and hit the front of a 2020 Kia Telluride that Rebecca Byrd was driving.