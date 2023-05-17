ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the two men shot and killed last week near the border of Jennings in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood.

Officers found Mark Hambrick, 59, and Wilson Tillman, 57, around 3 p.m. Friday near Grape Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. The two men were found shot dead inside a vehicle.

A third person was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, police said. That person was not injured.

Tillman was from St. Ann and Hambrick lived in the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Academy neighborhood, according to a police report.