Police ID victim, suspect in fatal shooting outside Maryland Heights staffing agency

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Authorities have identified the men involved in a deadly shooting Friday at a Maryland Heights business — the second workplace killing over a two-day span in the community.

Police said Saturday that Troy Millick, 33, was the employee killed in the incident at PrideStaff, a staffing agency on the 11900 block Dorsett Road. Officers found Millick shot in an alley outside of the business shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The suspect in the case, Justin Davis, 28, was taken into custody Friday. Davis is a former employee at PrideStaff and attempted to rob Millick during the deadly encounter, police said. 

Justin Davis

Justin Davis, 28, faces charges tied to the shooting death of Troy Millick, an employee of a Maryland Heights staffing agency who was killed outside of the business. Courtesy of Maryland Heights Police Department.

Davis lives near Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County, and Millick was a resident of Maryland Heights.

Davis has been charged with one count of murder, four counts of armed criminal action, and three counts of robbery. He is being held on a $5 million cash-only bond.

Millick's murder marked Maryland Heights' second workplace shooting on the same road in just two days. The day before, an employee of a Dorsett Road auto shop was charged with murder for the Wednesday shooting death of a co-worker, after authorities said they got in an argument. 

