Police ID victim, suspect in fatal shooting outside Maryland Heights staffing agency

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Authorities have identified the men involved in a deadly shooting Friday at a Maryland Heights business — the second workplace killing over a two-day span in the community.

Police said Saturday that Troy Millick, 33, was the employee killed in the incident at PrideStaff, a staffing agency on the 11900 block Dorsett Road. Officers found Millick shot in an alley outside of the business shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The suspect in the case, Justin Davis, 28, was taken into custody Friday. Davis is a former employee at PrideStaff and attempted to rob Millick during the deadly encounter, police said.

Davis lives near Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County, and Millick was a resident of Maryland Heights.

Davis has been charged with one count of murder, four counts of armed criminal action, and three counts of robbery. He is being held on a $5 million cash-only bond.

Millick's murder marked Maryland Heights' second workplace shooting on the same road in just two days. The day before, an employee of a Dorsett Road auto shop was charged with murder for the Wednesday shooting death of a co-worker, after authorities said they got in an argument.