ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released the identity of the 32-year-old woman who was found dead following a burglary report at a Kingsway West home.

Yuanita Salone was found shot dead in the backyard of a home in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue, which is the same block police say she lived in.

Police said the home's basement door was damaged and there were signs of a possible struggled inside the house.

Police were called at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday. An initial report from the city's Real Time Crime Center said police were called about a burglary. Later, police said they were called about a shooting.