Police ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Tower Grove South neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a woman killed three days earlier by a hit-and-run driver in south St. Louis.

Mangal Sarki, 65, was struck just after 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of Gravois Avenue, near South Spring Avenue, in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

She was hit by a red sedan traveling west on Gravois.

The car drove away. Police do not have a more detailed description of the vehicle. Police also don't have a description of the driver.

Sarki lived in the 3500 block of Grace Avenue in St. Louis.