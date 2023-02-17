ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the 22-year-old Sparta woman who died in a double shooting Wednesday in the Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said Cha’nelle Brooks was shot shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue.

A man in his 30s was also shot but survived. Police said he was in critical condition.

Both were found outside, and Brooks died at the scene.

Police said they don't have any suspects.

Brooks lived in the 500 block of North Oak Street in Sparta, police said.