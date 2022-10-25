Police ID woman killed in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 63-year-old woman died Sunday morning in a double shooting in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.
Officers said they found Michelle Sobel and a 44-year-old woman both suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday morning in the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue.
Both woman were taken to the hospital, where Sobel was pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting but did not provide additional information.
Sobel lived in the the 3200 block of Mt. Pleasant Street.