 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ID woman killed in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A 63-year-old woman died Sunday morning in a double shooting in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Officers said they found Michelle Sobel and a 44-year-old woman both suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday morning in the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue.

Both woman were taken to the hospital, where Sobel was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting but did not provide additional information. 

Sobel lived in the the 3200 block of Mt. Pleasant Street. 

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News