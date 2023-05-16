ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday afternoon identified the 34-year-old woman who died after three people were shot Monday night in St. Louis County near the city's Riverview neighborhood.

Officers said they were called to the 100 block of Shepley Drive around 9 p.m. and found a man and Cassandra Cole shot. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A third victim, a woman, had walked to a nearby home.

She and the man are expected to survive.

Investigators said they believe someone fired shots at the three while they were in a parking lot.

Cole lived in the 200 block of Glen Garry Road in St. Louis County, police said.