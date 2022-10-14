Police ID woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Jennings

JENNINGS — St. Louis County police on Friday identified the Florissant woman who died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Jennings.

The crash happened around noon as 92-year-old Lucy Jones was driving south in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road, police say.

She was turning into a parking lot near Halls Ferry and Saint Cyr roads when Jones was hit by a vehicle going the opposite direction.

Jones was the only person in her vehicle and later died at a hospital. The driver and two passengers of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

She lived in the 4300 block of Sulla Drive in Florissant, police said.