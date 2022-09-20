 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID woman shot and killed in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood

This story was updated Tuesday with the name of the victim.

ST. LOUIS — Police released the identity of the 39-year-old woman who was shot and killed Monday morning in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. 

Shavay Davis was found shot in the head inside a home in the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue around 10 a.m.

No further information was available Tuesday.

