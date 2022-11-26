Police ID woman shot, killed south of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman shot and killed Monday night south of downtown St. Louis was identified on Saturday.

Police found the woman, Cara Sims, 18, at the Walgreens drug store at 1530 Lafayette Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., police said on Saturday.

They found Sims shot in the chest in a car, police said. She was not breathing or conscious.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators later determined she had been shot in the 1200 block of South 14th Street in the Peabody-Darst Webbe neighborhood and was driven to the drug store for help, police said.