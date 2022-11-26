 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ID woman shot, killed south of downtown St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A woman shot and killed Monday night south of downtown St. Louis was identified on Saturday.

Police found the woman, Cara Sims, 18, at the Walgreens drug store at 1530 Lafayette Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., police said on Saturday.

They found Sims shot in the chest in a car, police said. She was not breathing or conscious.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators later determined she had been shot in the 1200 block of South 14th Street in the Peabody-Darst Webbe neighborhood and was driven to the drug store for help, police said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News