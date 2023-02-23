ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the woman in her 80s who was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning inside a home in south St. Louis. Police arrested her 19-year-old grandson.

Officers were called just before 10:35 a.m. to the 4100 block of Weber Road in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood after a man said he'd stabbed his grandmother, according to a police report.

They found Carolyn Henning, 80, inside a home, police said. She was bleeding from the chest and neck. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Story updates address and victim's approximate age, correcting previous information released by police.