ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man who was shot and killed last weekend when authorities said he tried to rob someone in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Alonzo Jones, 35, was shot and killed just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Destrehan Street when police say he and another man approached a man and a woman who were returning home and tried to rob them.

The man pulled out a gun, and he and the would-be robbers exchanged gunfire.

Jones was shot and died at the scene, and the 31-year-old man who was being robbed was shot but survived.

Jones lived in the 4200 block of Harris Avenue in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.