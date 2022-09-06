 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identifiy 19-year-old fatally shot last week in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police identified on Tuesday a teen shot and killed last week in south St. Louis.

Armon Paris, 19, was shot on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Division  at 314-444-5371. Anonymous tipsters looking for a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report. 

