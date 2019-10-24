Team up with us for 99¢

UPDATED at 8:25 a.m. Thursday with name of victim

JENNINGS — A 17-year-old was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in an alley between two homes, police said.

The victim is identified as Caleb Smith of the 7200 block of Jenwood Avenue, on the border of Jennings and Flordell Hills.

St. Louis County police officers were called about 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 8300 block of Strathmore Place in Jennings. They found Smith dead of a gunshot wound in an alley, a few blocks from his home.

Police have one person in custody but have not released any details about the suspect or a possible motive.

A neighbor, Eric Gernett, said he heard what sounded like an exchange of gunfire Wednesday afternoon near his home. He was on his porch with his 2-year-old daughter at the time and took her inside. 

"I was mostly afraid because a bullet has no name," he said.

Jennings resident Linda Martin came to survey the crime scene because she has relatives who live nearby. She said she hopes people speak up to protect their community.

"When I grew up, the (house) doors could be open," she said. "There's no way in the world we could do that now."

The department asked anyone with information on the crime to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

