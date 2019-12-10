ST. LOUIS — A man shot to death in the Dutchtown neighborhood Monday was identified by police Tuesday afternoon as Donte Parker of the 3000 block of Sidney Street.
He was found by police with gunshot wounds Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Osage Street.
Parker died shortly after being taken to a hospital.
Police are still searching for a suspect, who they said Monday was wearing all black clothing.
Persons with information about the fatal shooting are being asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-847.