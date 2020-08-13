Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:15 a.m. Thursday with boy's name

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head Wednesday night in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Victrail Mora was shot before 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble Street. He was found near the curb outside his home, and he died at a hospital.

Police have no suspects.

The boy's death was the second homicide in three hours in St. Louis. About 1:10 a.m. Thursday, a man was shot several times in the back near Vandeventer and North Market avenues. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.