Police identify 15-year-old boy shot and killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a 15-year-old boy fatally shot inside a car the day before in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood as Ezell Johnson III.

The teen was shot just after 1 p.m. inside a car in the 4200 block of Ashland Avenue, police said.

Johnson lived in the same block, police said.

Police believe the shooter approached and fired into the passenger side window of a white sedan, hitting Johnson multiple times.

Police had no detailed suspect information or additional information about the killing.

Reported crime in the Greater Ville neighborhood is down about 39% from the same six-month period a year ago.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Rachel Rice