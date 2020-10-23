 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify 15-year-old boy shot and killed in St. Louis
0 comments

Police identify 15-year-old boy shot and killed in St. Louis

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a 15-year-old boy fatally shot inside a car the day before in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood as Ezell Johnson III.

The teen was shot just after 1 p.m. inside a car in the 4200 block of Ashland Avenue, police said.

Johnson lived in the same block, police said.

Police believe the shooter approached and fired into the passenger side window of a white sedan, hitting Johnson multiple times.

Police had no detailed suspect information or additional information about the killing.

Reported crime in the Greater Ville neighborhood is down about 39% from the same six-month period a year ago.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports