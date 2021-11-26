Police identify 19-year-old fatally shot outside north St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the 19-year-old who was shot outside a bar in north St. Louis.

Authorities were called around 12:36 a.m. Wednesday to the Juke Joint bar, 1901 Saint Louis Ave.

There, they found Antonio King, of Jennings, on the sidewalk in front of the bar. King was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed King was fighting with other people when he was shot and killed.

The investigation continues.

