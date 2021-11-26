 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify 19-year-old fatally shot outside north St. Louis bar
0 comments

Police identify 19-year-old fatally shot outside north St. Louis bar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the 19-year-old who was shot outside a bar in north St. Louis.

Authorities were called around 12:36 a.m. Wednesday to the Juke Joint bar, 1901 Saint Louis Ave.

There, they found Antonio King, of Jennings, on the sidewalk in front of the bar. King was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed King was fighting with other people when he was shot and killed.

The investigation continues.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Guns 'N Hoses raises money for fallen heroes

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News