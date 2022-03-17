Police identify 19-year-old Florissant man found dead in motel room

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Thursday released the name of a 19-year-old Florissant man found dead this week in a North County motel room.

Officers were called to the Budget Inn at 1405 Dunn Road around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. They found the body of Brandon Lockhart in one of the motel's rooms.

Police have determined his death was a homicide and are investigating, but have not released additional information, including how Lockhart died. Lockhart lived in the 3400 block of Brookshire Drive in Florissant.

The hotel is in an unincorporated part of St. Louis County.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).