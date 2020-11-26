 Skip to main content
Police identify 19-year-old killed in shooting in Carr Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a 19-year-old who died in a shooting Wednesday evening in the city's Carr Square neighborhood. 

Deshuan Jackson, 19, of the 1400 block of North 19th Street was found lying in the street near his home at around 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Total reported crime over the pat six months in the Carr Square neighborhood is down about 33% from the same period one year prior. Property crime was cut in half, while the number of violent crimes remained about the same. 

Police did not identify any suspects. They ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

