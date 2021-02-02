 Skip to main content
Police identify 2 men found dead inside burned Alton home in apparent homicide
UPDATED at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday with victims' identifications. 

ALTON — Police on Tuesday identified two men found dead one day earlier inside a burned Alton home in an apparent homicide.

Robert B. Andrews, 59, and Leonard "James" Ebrey, 67, were found dead when police responded about 6 a.m. Monday to a fire in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive. They both lived in the burned home, police say.

The Major Case Squad is investigating their deaths. They have not said how the men died, but they said it appeared to be by "homicide means."

Police ask anyone with information to call 618-296-5544.

