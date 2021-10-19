 Skip to main content
Police identify 2 men killed during shooting in North St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the two men killed during a shooting on the city's north side.

James Haulcy, 58, of Berkeley, and Shjuan Weekly, 43, of University City, were killed around 9:30 p.m. Monday when two groups of people exchanged gunfire near Union Boulevard and Ridge Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was critically injured in the shooting, and another person suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time, another, unidentified man was shot in the 4100 block of Clay Avenue near Fairground Park.

Police found him inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for suspects in both cases.

