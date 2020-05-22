You are the owner of this article.
Police identify 2 people fatally shot in The Ville
Police identify 2 people fatally shot in The Ville

ST. LOUIS — Two people found fatally shot in The Ville neighborhood Thursday were identified by police Friday. 

Clarence White III, 43, and Kelly Maddock, 39, both lived in the 4400 block of Maffitt Avenue, where they also were found dead inside a home, police said.

Police responded to shooting call shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene. 

Crime in The Ville neighborhood over the past six months is down about 17% from the same period last year. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371. Anonymous tips in want of a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).

Sports