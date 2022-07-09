Police identify 2 people killed in double shooting in Vandeventer neighborhood

UPDATED with male victim's name and age
ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday, July 6, identified the woman killed in a double fatal shooting Saturday in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood. On Saturday, July 9, police identified the man killed in the fatal shooting.
Khala Fowler, 31, and Wayne Warmack, 37, both of Jefferson City, were found dead inside a car just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Sarah Street. They had both been shot.
Police have no suspects in the killings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.