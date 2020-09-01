Police identify 2-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driver in Godfrey

GODFREY — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a toddler killed a day earlier in Godfrey by a hit-and-run driver.

Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, was struck by a pickup truck about 3:30 p.m. Monday on West Delmar Avenue at Pine Grove Lane, according to Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office took a suspect into custody Monday after releasing photos of the driver's vehicle, a silver or gray GMC Sierra with front-end damage.

"The public came together and was able to give us leads directing us to the suspect," said sheriff's Maj. Jeff C. Connor.

The pickup's driver pulled over briefly after striking Ellee before leaving the scene, Connor said.

The sheriff's office was scheduled to release more information later Tuesday on the incident.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.