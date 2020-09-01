 Skip to main content
Police identify 2-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driver in Godfrey
Godfrey hit-and-run

Police were searching for this silver or gray GMC Sierra they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday in Godfrey. A suspect was in custody by 7 p.m. Monday. 

 Via Madison County Sheriff's Office

GODFREY — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a toddler killed a day earlier in Godfrey by a hit-and-run driver.

Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, was struck by a pickup truck about 3:30 p.m. Monday on West Delmar Avenue at Pine Grove Lane, according to Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn. 

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office took a suspect into custody Monday after releasing photos of the driver's vehicle, a silver or gray GMC Sierra with front-end damage.

"The public came together and was able to give us leads directing us to the suspect," said sheriff's Maj. Jeff C. Connor.

The pickup's driver pulled over briefly after striking Ellee before leaving the scene, Connor said. 

The sheriff's office was scheduled to release more information later Tuesday on the incident.

