Police identify 50-year-old man shot and killed in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot one day earlier in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.
The victim, Samuel Spires, 50, was found suffering from gunshot wounds just after 1:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of Lilian Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say Spires lived in the same block where he was shot.
Police ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.
