Police identify 6-year boy fatally shot in south St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot July 15 inside a south St. Louis home.
Princeton Washington was shot and killed at about 3:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Broadway. He lived in the same block.
A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter for his role in the boy's death, according to police and juvenile court staff.
The teen has not publicly identified because he is a juvenile.
