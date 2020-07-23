Police identify 6-year boy fatally shot in south St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot July 15 inside a south St. Louis home. 

Princeton Washington was shot and killed at about 3:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Broadway. He lived in the same block. 

A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter for his role in the boy's death, according to police and juvenile court staff. 

The teen has not publicly identified because he is a juvenile. 

