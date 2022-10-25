Police identify 72-year-old man killed in crash in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a pedestrian killed in a crash last week in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

The man killed was Joseph Todd, 72, of the 4100 block of Enright Avenue.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, Todd was hit while walking near Maffitt Place and Kingshighway Boulevard, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene shortly afterwards.

Initially, the driver who hit Todd drove away. Police found that driver's vehicle about a half-mile away north in the 3000 block of West Norwood Drive.

However, the driver turned themselves in to the North Patrol station later that day, and police said Saturday the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.