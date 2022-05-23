Police identify 93-year-old shot, killed at St. Peters hospital

ST. PETERS — Police on Monday identified the 93-year-old woman shot and killed by her husband in a Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.

Anna M. Bode, of St. Charles, had been a patient at the hospital for several days when police said her husband shot her and then himself while they were alone in a room.

Her husband survived and is in critical condition at another hospital, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Melissa Doss.

Police did not say why Bode was in the hospital.

Doss wrote that at no time do police believe anyone else was threatened by the man.

Authorities had not released the husband's name on Monday afternoon because he had not been arrested or charged.