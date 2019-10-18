ST. LOUIS — Police Friday identified a 42-year-old man killed this week in a north St. Louis shooting.
Kelwin Brewer, of the 1500 block of Lakewood Avenue in Affton, was one of two men shot about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North 13th Street.
Police say someone rushed Brewer to the hospital before police arrived to the scene on the border of the Carr Square and Columbus Square neighborhoods, near Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue.
The other man shot, 53, was listed in critical and unstable condition Wednesday, police said.
Police said two men are suspected of firing the shots on 13th Street, but police have made no arrests and had no detailed description of the gunmen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.