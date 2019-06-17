ST. LOUIS • The man shot to death Friday night in the 3100 block of Chippewa Avenue has been identified as Abdul Nurmatov, 22, of Ballwin.
Police say Nurmatov was gunned down just before midnight Friday inside his vehicle on Chippewa. He was shot multiple times and died at a hospital, police say. Nurmatov lived in the 200 block of Bolton Drive in Ballwin.
On Monday, police still didn't know who killed Nurmatov. They have no description of the killer.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.