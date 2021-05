ST. LOUIS — A man shot to death over the weekend in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood was identified Tuesday as Emmanuel Jones of Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Jones, 24, was found in the 1900 block of Arlington Avenue about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. He had been shot in the chest and died at a hospital. Jones lived in the 1100 block of Saint Cyr Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors.