You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police identify Berkeley man found fatally shot near Jennings
0 comments

Police identify Berkeley man found fatally shot near Jennings

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday identified the man fatally shot Monday near Jennings.

St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue about 7 a.m. Monday and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Tyree Matthews, 27, of the 6800 block of St. Olaf Drive, in Berkeley.

The shooting is under investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210, or to leave an anonymous tip call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

UPDATED May 19 with the identity of the victim.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports