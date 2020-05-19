Police identify Berkeley man found fatally shot near Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday identified the man fatally shot Monday near Jennings.

St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue about 7 a.m. Monday and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Tyree Matthews, 27, of the 6800 block of St. Olaf Drive, in Berkeley.

The shooting is under investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210, or to leave an anonymous tip call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

UPDATED May 19 with the identity of the victim.

