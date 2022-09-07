Police identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Tower Grove Park

Updated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man fatally struck by a car that did not stop one day earlier in south St. Louis.

Danyell McMiller, 47, of St. Louis, was hit while riding a bicycle just before 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Grand Boulevard in the Tower Grove East neighborhood, police said. He died at a hospital.

Police described the car that hit the man as a "white, newer model Kia" with no license plates.

Earlier this summer, less than half a mile down Grand Boulevard from Tuesday's scene, another hit-and-run by an unknown driver in a black SUV killed 67-year-old Hamed Khalil.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, cities across the country have seen a spike in traffic violence, and today’s tragic hit-and-run on South Grand is a reminder that St. Louis is no exception," said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who emphasized city officials were exploring safety solutions for residents who utilize all forms of transportation.

South Grand Boulevard business district leaders and the surrounding community have recently advocated for more traffic enforcement in the area.

At least 13 pedestrians or bicyclists have been struck and killed by vehicles St. Louis so far this year, police said. Last year, there were 23 fatal crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists in the city.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris and Joel Currier contributed to this report.