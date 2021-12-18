 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify body found in burned vehicle, still looking for suspect
0 comments

Police identify body found in burned vehicle, still looking for suspect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Homicide investigators responded Friday to the city's Fountain Park neighborhood to a call about a body being found in a burned vehicle in the 1200 block of North Euclid Avenue.

St. Louis police on Saturday identified the victim as Darrell Lomax, 46, of the 4300 block of Randle Place in St. Louis.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Subverting democracy on Capitol Hill and abusing privileges at the County Council

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News