Police identify body found in burned vehicle, still looking for suspect

ST. LOUIS — Homicide investigators responded Friday to the city's Fountain Park neighborhood to a call about a body being found in a burned vehicle in the 1200 block of North Euclid Avenue.

St. Louis police on Saturday identified the victim as Darrell Lomax, 46, of the 4300 block of Randle Place in St. Louis.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.