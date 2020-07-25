Police identify body found inside Bridgeton storage locker, still looking for suspect

BRIDGETON — Police on Saturday identified a man whose body was found inside a Bridgeton storage locker as Cameron Gray, 28, of the 3500 block of Theresa Avenue of St. Ann. Police consider the incident a homicide.

Police were still searching for Michael Molinari, 27, whose last known address was on Tennyson Avenue in Overland. Video from the scene shows Molinari in a newer model, gray Dodge Ram pickup truck ramming through a gate to leave the facility, police said.

On Saturday, police said they recovered the truck, which belonged to the victim.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday at Love’s Self Storage at 13945 Missouri Bottom Road. Police responded to a report of the truck driving through the gate.

The truck was gone by the time police arrived, but a few hours later, an employee found Gray’s body inside an indoor storage locker.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 314-739-7557.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.