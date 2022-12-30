 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify boy, 16, shot to death in St. Louis County

  • 0

UPDATED at 9:40 a.m. Friday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Thursday afternoon behind a vacant home in the Glasgow Village area of north St. Louis County.

Police identified the victim Friday as Jaylen Miles, who lived in the 10400 block of Spring Garden Drive.

About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jaylen was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive, near where he lived.

The scene is southwest of Riverview Drive and Interstate 270, in the Glasgow Village area of unincorporated north St. Louis County.

People are also reading…

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said no one has been arrested in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

As of Friday morning, at least 119 children this year have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 25 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis city.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Dec. 29, at least 119 children this year have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 25 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News