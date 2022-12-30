Police identify boy, 16, shot to death in St. Louis County

UPDATED at 9:40 a.m. Friday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Thursday afternoon behind a vacant home in the Glasgow Village area of north St. Louis County.

Police identified the victim Friday as Jaylen Miles, who lived in the 10400 block of Spring Garden Drive.

About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jaylen was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive, near where he lived.

The scene is southwest of Riverview Drive and Interstate 270, in the Glasgow Village area of unincorporated north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said no one has been arrested in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

As of Friday morning, at least 119 children this year have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 25 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis city.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.