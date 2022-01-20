 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify Bridgeton teenager killed in shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. Thursday with name of man who died

NORWOOD COURT — A man has been charged in the shooting death of a teenager Monday in Norwood Court, a tiny village in north St. Louis County.

The body of 19-year-old Armaun Jackson was found in a vehicle about 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane. The area is near Interstate 70 and Lucas and Hunt Road.

On Tuesday, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Randle E. Canaday, 35, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Canady lives in an apartment on Ridgehaven, in the same block where the shooting happened.

Randle E. Canaday

Randle E. Canaday

Jackson was shot multiple times at close range, police said. He lived in the 3800 block of Brittany Circle in Bridgeton.

Police said two witnesses identified Canaday as the only other person there when Jackson was shot. Police have not divulged a possible motive for the shooting.

Canaday is being held in the St. Louis County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. No attorney was listed for him in court records. 

People are also reading…

2022 St. Louis area Homicide Tracker
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News