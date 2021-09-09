 Skip to main content
Police identify cab passenger shot to death in fight with driver on I-55
Police identify cab passenger shot to death in fight with driver on I-55

Fatal shooting on I-55 closes highway in south St. Louis County

Police investigate a fatal shooting involving two men in a taxi cab on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, on southbound Interstate 55 near Mattis Road in south St. Louis County. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The taxi cab passenger fatally shot on Interstate 55 in a fight with the cab's driver was identified Thursday as Anthony Tabaka.

Tabaka, 68, of the St. Louis area, died in the Laclede Cab minivan on the southbound lanes of the highway about 4 a.m. Wednesday, near Mattis Road.

The cab driver was also hit by gunfire. He suffered critical injuries and was still hospitalized Thursday.

Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley said investigators are trying to talk with the driver in the hospital to understand his account.

Wheetley said one gun was found in the cab.

Investigators are looking at the possibility that the cab driver fired the shots that killed the passenger and injured himself.

Police haven't said what the men quarreled about. A Laclede spokesman could not be reached for comment.

When the cab stopped in the southbound lanes, a pickup truck ran into the back of the cab. Wheetley said that driver's injuries were not life-threatening.

The patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the double shooting.

The shooting and police investigation closed southbound I-55 between Lindbergh Boulevard and Mattis Road, along with a ramp from Interstate 255, for four hours Wednesday morning.

