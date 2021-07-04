Police identify College Hill homicide victim

ST. LOUIS — The man fatally shot in the College Hill neighborhood on June 26 was identified Sunday as Shawn Hackney, 35, of the 1500 block of Cochran Place.

Hackney was shot in the head near the intersection of Emily Street and East Gano Avenue and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation by homicide detectives, police said Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Updated Sunday, July 4, at 1 p.m.

