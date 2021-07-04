 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify College Hill homicide victim
0 comments

Police identify College Hill homicide victim

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The man fatally shot in the College Hill neighborhood on June 26 was identified Sunday as Shawn Hackney, 35, of the 1500 block of Cochran Place.

Hackney was shot in the head near the intersection of Emily Street and East Gano Avenue and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation by homicide detectives, police said Sunday. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Updated Sunday, July 4, at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Housing boom creates extreme seller's market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports