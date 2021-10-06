Police identify Cool Valley man shot to death in Fountain Park neighborhood

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Wednesday with name of victim

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man from St. Louis County has died after being shot Tuesday evening in the back of the head, police said.

Shaun Leachman was shot about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue, in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood, police said.

Leachman lived in the 8400 block of Oak Drive in Cool Valley.

Leachman was found on the ground on North Euclid and was breathing, but not conscious, when police arrived. He died later at a hospital.

Police said Wednesday that they have no suspects.