Police identify couple in murder-suicide near Lafayette Square

UPDATED Monday with names of the two who died and homicide count for the year.

ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot a woman then turn the gun on himself Sunday in a murder-suicide in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, police said.

The dead are identified as Pauline Mondaine-White, 55, and Orlando White, 58.

Police said Orlando White shot Mondaine-White after a domestic fight. Both died at the scene. Police said they recovered a gun. Police list Orlando White as the suspect and Mondaine-White as the victim. No additional details were released about the couple.

Police discovered the bodies around 4 p.m. Sunday in the Gate District neighborhood, near Lafayette Square and a few blocks northwest of Lafayette Park.

Mondaine-White's homicide is the 46th of the year in St. Louis. This time last year, the city had 38 homicides.

Sunday's incident was the third double shooting since Friday afternoon. And it was at least the 10th homicide scene that detectives have investigated this month.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

